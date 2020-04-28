Smithfield says allowing private lawsuits over workplace safety could cause 'chaos'

Smithfield Foods Inc has told a federal judge that a lawsuit accusing the pork processor of failing to adequately protect workers at a Missouri plant from the coronavirus should be dismissed, because federal and state agencies are already overseeing workplace safety issues.

Smithfield, represented by Lathrop GPM and Hunton Andrews Kurth, said in a filing in Missouri federal court on Monday that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has already launched an investigation at the plant and that the agency has primary jurisdiction over worker complaints.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3aNi6h7