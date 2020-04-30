Smithfield says gov't agencies, not courts, should oversee safety at Missouri plant

A lawyer for Smithfield Foods Inc on Thursday told a federal judge that the government is much better equipped to tell the company how to protect its employees during the coronavirus pandemic than the worker advocacy group suing over working conditions at a Missouri pork processing plant.

Alexandra Cunningham of Hunton Andrews Kurth told U.S. District Judge Greg Kays in Kansas City during a video-conference hearing that the Rural Community Workers Alliance cannot seek to enforce voluntary guidance issued by federal agencies, especially because it continues to change.

