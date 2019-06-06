Worker safety rules for roofers don't apply to solar panel installation- 9th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said the installation of rooftop solar panels does not qualify as “roofing work” under federal workplace safety regulations and is subject to stricter standards requiring employers to protect workers from falls.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a $3,000 citation from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) against contractor Bergelectric Corp for not having a fall-prevention system in place when it installed solar panels on the roof of a hangar at a U.S. Marine Corps base in San Diego, California.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KyN1Ey