Staffing firm's non-solicitation pact barred recruiters from working - Calif. court

A California state appeals court has ruled that an agreement prohibiting recruiters for a healthcare staffing firm from soliciting nurses who had worked with the company after they decamped to another recruiting firm unlawfully restricted them from engaging in their profession.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the California Court of Appeal, Fourth Appellate District in San Diego on Thursday said agreements signed by nurse recruiters for AMN Healthcare Inc who defected to a rival, Aya Healthcare Services Inc, violated state law by significantly limiting the recruiting work they could do for up to 18 months.

