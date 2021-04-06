ACLU challenges S.C. governor's call for employees to immediately return to offices

The American Civil Liberties Union on Tuesday challenged South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster’s recent order requiring non-essential state workers to return to the office as soon as this week, saying the move would disproportionately harm women and people with disabilities and could contribute to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The ACLU filed a complaint in South Carolina state on behalf of Deborah Mihal, an employee at the College of Charleston, who says returning to work in person is unnecessary and will force her to choose between her job and taking care of her 9-year-old son as he attends school remotely.

