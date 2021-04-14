SpaceX says citizenship bias probe is beyond DOJ's powers

Space Exploration Technologies Corp has told a federal judge that a U.S. Department of Justice subpoena seeking information on its hiring practices should be quashed because it goes far beyond the single complaint filed by a disgruntled job applicant.

SpaceX’s lawyers at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld said a magistrate judge who recently recommended that the subpoena be enforced wrongly focused on whether DOJ’s inquiries were related to its investigation, rather than whether the probe was authorized in the first place, in a filing in Los Angeles federal court on Tuesday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3djfhsQ