Judge tosses Sprint sales workers' joint employer, misclassification claims

A federal judge in Manhattan on Wednesday said a Sprint Corp unit and an outsourcing firm were not joint employers of workers hired by an independent sales office to sign up low-income people for free phone services.

U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer said Sprint United Management Co and Credico USA LLC had virtually no control over the working conditions of “field agents” hired by the sales office, Wallace Morgan. The judge tossed out claims that the three companies misclassified workers as independent contractors and owed them minimum wage and overtime pay. Sprint is represented by Proskauer Rose.

