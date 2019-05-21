Starbucks exposed customers and workers to toxic pesticide alleges whistleblower

Starbucks Corp on Tuesday was hit with two separate lawsuits claiming it exposed employees and customers at its New York City stores to a toxic pesticide, and fired a store manager who raised concerns.

A group of Starbucks customers in a proposed class action in Manhattan federal court said the company for years has used “pest strips” containing the chemical Dichlorvos, known as DDVP, at more than 30 stores even though the product’s packaging warns that it should not be used in kitchens or other enclosed spaces.

