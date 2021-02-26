9th Circuit partly revives challenge to compulsory Oregon state bar membership

A federal appeals court on Friday said U.S. Supreme Court precedent precludes claims by a group of Oregon lawyers that mandatory membership in the state bar association violates their free-speech rights, but revived their separate free-association arguments.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the Supreme Court’s 2018 decision in Janus v. AFSCME, which said public-sector unions cannot collect fees from nonmembers, did not overturn the high court’s 1990 ruling in Keller v. State Bar of California that allowed state bar associations to require members to pay dues.

