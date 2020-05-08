9th Circuit to mull free-speech challenge to mandatory bar association membership

An Oregon lawyer on Tuesday will urge a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel to rule that a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision barring public-sector unions from collecting fees from nonmembers also means that states cannot compel lawyers to join bar associations and pay dues.

Lawyers from the conservative Goldwater Institute who represent plaintiff Daniel Crowe will tell the 9th Circuit panel, which is hearing oral arguments via videoconference, that a federal judge wrongly held that mandatory bar association membership serves the compelling state interest of regulating the legal profession when he threw out the 2018 lawsuit.

