Statoil hit with SOX retaliation claim by former accountant

A former Statoil accountant has accused the Norwegian oil and gas giant’s U.S. subsidiary of firing her in retaliation for raising concerns that the company was reporting faulty financial information.

Maria LaMont, who worked for Statoil Gulf Services LLC from 2015 to 2016, said she was fired for “bad behavior” after complaining to supervisors that the company had overstated its assets in a lawsuit filed in federal court in Houston on Tuesday.

