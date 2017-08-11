FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
Steptoe moves to send lawyer's sex bias claims to arbitration
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
China won't stop N. Korea
Commentary
China won't stop N. Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 11, 2017 / 6:51 PM / in a day

Steptoe moves to send lawyer's sex bias claims to arbitration

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Steptoe & Johnson has asked a federal judge in Los Angeles to send a former associate's proposed class action claiming the white-shoe law firm pays female attorneys less than men to arbitration, saying a class-action waiver she signed is valid because she was a supervisor.

Steptoe, which is represented by Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, said in a motion to compel arbitration filed on Thursday that Ji-In Lee Houck had the authority to hire, discipline, and direct the work of other attorneys, so she was not an "employee" under the National Labor Relations Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vpMyMK

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.