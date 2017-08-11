Steptoe moves to send lawyer's sex bias claims to arbitration

Steptoe & Johnson has asked a federal judge in Los Angeles to send a former associate's proposed class action claiming the white-shoe law firm pays female attorneys less than men to arbitration, saying a class-action waiver she signed is valid because she was a supervisor.

Steptoe, which is represented by Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, said in a motion to compel arbitration filed on Thursday that Ji-In Lee Houck had the authority to hire, discipline, and direct the work of other attorneys, so she was not an "employee" under the National Labor Relations Act.

