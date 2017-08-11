FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Steptoe moves to send lawyer's sex bias claims to arbitration
August 11, 2017 / 6:51 PM / 2 months ago

Steptoe moves to send lawyer's sex bias claims to arbitration

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Steptoe & Johnson has asked a federal judge in Los Angeles to send a former associate’s proposed class action claiming the white-shoe law firm pays female attorneys less than men to arbitration, saying a class-action waiver she signed is valid because she was a supervisor.

Steptoe, which is represented by Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, said in a motion to compel arbitration filed on Thursday that Ji-In Lee Houck had the authority to hire, discipline, and direct the work of other attorneys, so she was not an “employee” under the National Labor Relations Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vpMyMK

