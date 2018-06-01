FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
June 1, 2018 / 9:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

Steptoe sex bias case headed to arbitration after SCOTUS ruling

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A former Steptoe & Johnson associate who filed a proposed sex bias class action against the firm has agreed to take her claims into individual arbitration in light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling approving class-action waivers in employee arbitration agreements.

Steptoe, represented by Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, and lawyers for Ji-In Lee Houck said a waiver she signed barring her from filing a class action lawsuit was valid under the high court’s May ruling in Epic Systems Corp v. Lewis and two companion cases, in a joint filing in Los Angeles federal court on Thursday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2spI5I2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.