Steptoe sex bias case headed to arbitration after SCOTUS ruling

A former Steptoe & Johnson associate who filed a proposed sex bias class action against the firm has agreed to take her claims into individual arbitration in light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling approving class-action waivers in employee arbitration agreements.

Steptoe, represented by Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, and lawyers for Ji-In Lee Houck said a waiver she signed barring her from filing a class action lawsuit was valid under the high court’s May ruling in Epic Systems Corp v. Lewis and two companion cases, in a joint filing in Los Angeles federal court on Thursday.

