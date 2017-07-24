FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2017 / 8:10 PM / 22 days ago

Sterling Jewelers wins another chance to undo sex bias class

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Monday gave Sterling Jewelers Inc another chance to challenge an arbitrator's ruling that certified a class of nearly 70,000 women in a nationwide sex discrimination case even though most of them have not opted to join.

In a unanimous summary order, a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said a federal judge was wrong to rule that the arbitrator's authority to allow the women to proceed as a group also allowed him to certify a class including absent members. Sterling is represented by Seyfarth Shaw and Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll represents the plaintiffs.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uRPrWU

