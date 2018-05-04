FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2018 / 9:39 PM / in 2 hours

2nd Circuit to hear latest duel in long-running Sterling Jewelers sex bias case

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court in Manhattan on Monday will consider whether 60,000 women were properly added to a class arbitration accusing Sterling Jewelers Inc of discriminating against them in pay and promotions even though they did not opt in to the class.

Joseph Sellers of Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll will ask a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to restore an arbitrator’s ruling that said the women could be included in a certified class, which a federal judge reversed in January. Ohio-based Sterling is represented by Gerald Maatman of Seyfarth Shaw.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HOpAqB

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
