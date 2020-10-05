Sterling Jewelers loses bid for SCOTUS review of ruling over mass sex-bias arbitration

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a ruling allowing nearly 70,000 female Sterling Jewelers Inc employees to be included in a sex-bias arbitration against the company.

The court denied a June petition for certiorari by Sterling and its lawyers at Weil Gotshal & Manges, who argued that the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals caused a circuit split by ruling that arbitration classes may include members who did not affirmatively opt into a case.

