Sterling Jewelers seeks stay of ruling in major sex bias case pending SCOTUS review

Sterling Jewelers Inc has asked a federal appeals court to stay its recent ruling allowing tens of thousands of women to be included in a sex-bias arbitration against the company, saying the U.S. Supreme Court is likely to take up the case and reverse the decision.

Sterling’s lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw and Weil Gotshal & Manges in a filing on Tuesday said the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ November decision in the 12-year-old case caused a circuit split over whether arbitration classes may include potential members who have not affirmatively opted in.

