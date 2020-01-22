Westlaw News
January 22, 2020 / 9:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

Sterling Jewelers seeks stay of ruling in major sex bias case pending SCOTUS review

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Sterling Jewelers Inc has asked a federal appeals court to stay its recent ruling allowing tens of thousands of women to be included in a sex-bias arbitration against the company, saying the U.S. Supreme Court is likely to take up the case and reverse the decision.

Sterling’s lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw and Weil Gotshal & Manges in a filing on Tuesday said the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ November decision in the 12-year-old case caused a circuit split over whether arbitration classes may include potential members who have not affirmatively opted in.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2TRCVmH

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below