7th Circuit revives claim that Stryker fired worker over harassment complaint

A federal appeals court on Monday revived a retaliation lawsuit against medical device maker Stryker Corp by a former employee who says she was fired for reporting that a sales manager had sexually harassed a coworker.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Stryker’s claim that it fired clinical manager Kelley Donley because she took compromising photos of an intoxicated vendor at a company retreat were undermined by conflicting testimony from the company at different stages of the case.

