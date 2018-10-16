FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
October 16, 2018 / 12:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

7th Circuit revives claim that Stryker fired worker over harassment complaint

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Monday revived a retaliation lawsuit against medical device maker Stryker Corp by a former employee who says she was fired for reporting that a sales manager had sexually harassed a coworker.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Stryker’s claim that it fired clinical manager Kelley Donley because she took compromising photos of an intoxicated vendor at a company retreat were undermined by conflicting testimony from the company at different stages of the case.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2RT5Fs2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.