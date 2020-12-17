Judge must take another look at cosmetology students' wage claims- 6th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said a federal judge applied the wrong standard in determining that a cosmetology school in Michigan had to pay students for time they spent performing janitorial work.

A three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with Douglas J Holdings Inc, which operates three schools in Michigan, that the judge who ruled against the company should have determined whether the students or the company were the “primary beneficiary” of tasks they performed in between serving clients.

