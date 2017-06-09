FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6th Circuit says UPS must comply with EEOC subpoena on medical records
June 9, 2017 / 10:33 PM / 2 months ago

6th Circuit says UPS must comply with EEOC subpoena on medical records

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Friday ordered United Parcel Service Inc to deliver information on how it tracks workers' medical conditions to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, marking the third time in recent weeks that a court has rejected a challenge to a subpoena from the agency.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected claims by Atlanta-based UPS and its lawyers at Dykema Gossett that the EEOC's wide-ranging request for a copy of a company database used to track employee injuries and leave requests was irrelevant to a former operation manager's claim that the company violated his medical privacy rights.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sM8UVk

