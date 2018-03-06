11th Circuit to mull whether summary judgment violates trial rights

In an attempt to revive her discrimination lawsuit against auto parts maker Sewon America Inc, a former secretary on Tuesday will urge a U.S. appeals court to rule that summary judgment in employment bias cases violates plaintiffs’ constitutional rights to a jury trial.

Lawyers for Jerberee Jefferson will ask a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta to reverse a federal judge’s ruling last year granting summary judgment to Sewon in Jefferson’s lawsuit claiming the company denied her a transfer to an IT job because the company preferred Korean workers.

