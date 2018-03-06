FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2018 / 1:13 AM / Updated 15 hours ago

11th Circuit to mull whether summary judgment violates trial rights

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

In an attempt to revive her discrimination lawsuit against auto parts maker Sewon America Inc, a former secretary on Tuesday will urge a U.S. appeals court to rule that summary judgment in employment bias cases violates plaintiffs’ constitutional rights to a jury trial.

Lawyers for Jerberee Jefferson will ask a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta to reverse a federal judge’s ruling last year granting summary judgment to Sewon in Jefferson’s lawsuit claiming the company denied her a transfer to an IT job because the company preferred Korean workers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2H4spPp

