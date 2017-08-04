FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
Judge scolds Teamster in 'Top Chef' trial over Facebook post
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
U.S. destroyer challenges China's claims in South China Sea
South China Sea
U.S. destroyer challenges China's claims in South China Sea
U.S. slaps new sanctions on Venezuela
Venezuela
U.S. slaps new sanctions on Venezuela
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
World
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 4, 2017 / 8:16 PM / 6 days ago

Judge scolds Teamster in 'Top Chef' trial over Facebook post

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge on Friday threatened to hold in contempt a Teamster member accused of trying to extort a production company filming reality show "Top Chef" in 2014 for posting about his trial on Facebook in violation of a court order.

Daniel Redmond, one of four members of Teamsters Local 25 on trial in Boston federal court, had on Thursday posted to a Facebook group called "Support the Teamster 4" a link to an article by the Hollywood news website Deadline.com.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vpDAzZ

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.