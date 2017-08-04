FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge scolds Teamster in 'Top Chef' trial over Facebook post
#Westlaw News
August 4, 2017 / 8:16 PM / 2 months ago

Judge scolds Teamster in 'Top Chef' trial over Facebook post

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge on Friday threatened to hold in contempt a Teamster member accused of trying to extort a production company filming reality show “Top Chef” in 2014 for posting about his trial on Facebook in violation of a court order.

Daniel Redmond, one of four members of Teamsters Local 25 on trial in Boston federal court, had on Thursday posted to a Facebook group called “Support the Teamster 4” a link to an article by the Hollywood news website Deadline.com.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vpDAzZ

