Prosecutors, Teamsters' lawyers rest in 'Top Chef' extortion trial
August 8, 2017 / 7:53 PM / 2 months ago

Prosecutors, Teamsters' lawyers rest in 'Top Chef' extortion trial

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The trial of four Teamsters union members accused of trying to extort the production company behind reality television show “Top Chef” for unwanted jobs is nearing its end, after both the prosecution and defense rested their cases on Tuesday.

To the surprise of onlookers, lawyers for the Teamsters rested without calling any witnesses of their own, despite having previously advised a federal judge in Boston that they would need up to two days to present a defense case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fqYkkJ

