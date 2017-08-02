FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Top Chef' producer says Teamsters 'scared' her during 2014 filming
#Westlaw News
August 2, 2017 / 8:49 PM / in 2 months

'Top Chef' producer says Teamsters 'scared' her during 2014 filming

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A producer on reality cooking show “Top Chef” testified on Wednesday that a group of Teamsters union members “scared” her and harassed crew members filming at a restaurant outside of Boston in 2014, yelling derogatory names and threatening celebrity host Padma Lakshmi.

Ellie Carbajal, a producer on the Bravo network reality television show, told jurors in Boston federal court that the Teamsters were among four union members on trial for trying to extort jobs from her non-union production company.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hoEx5N

