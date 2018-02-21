FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Westlaw News
February 21, 2018 / 11:42 PM / in 15 hours

6th Circuit affirms verdict for lawyer denied remote work during pregnancy

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday upheld a $110,000 verdict for an in-house lawyer at a public utility whose request to work from home for 10 weeks when she had complications during pregnancy was denied.

A three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected claims by the Memphis Gas, Light & Water Division that Andrea Mosby-Meachem was not qualified to work while she was bedridden because in-person attendance was an essential function of her job.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2omb908

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.