6th Circuit affirms verdict for lawyer denied remote work during pregnancy

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday upheld a $110,000 verdict for an in-house lawyer at a public utility whose request to work from home for 10 weeks when she had complications during pregnancy was denied.

A three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected claims by the Memphis Gas, Light & Water Division that Andrea Mosby-Meachem was not qualified to work while she was bedridden because in-person attendance was an essential function of her job.

