Employers must be diligent in tracking workers' hours amid shift to telework - DOL

Employers must make reasonable efforts to determine how many hours employees are putting in as many have shifted to remote work amid the coronavirus pandemic, including adopting reliable timekeeping systems, the U.S. Department of Labor said on Monday.

Cheryl Stanton, the administrator of DOL’s Wage and Hour Division, said in a field assistance bulletin issued to agency staff that under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act, employers are required to pay workers only when they have actual or constructive knowledge of the hours they are working.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3gk7dWU