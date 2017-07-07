FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
10th Circuit says temp worker not entitled to time off to treat cancer
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 7, 2017 / 7:13 PM / a month ago

10th Circuit says temp worker not entitled to time off to treat cancer

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday ruled that a temporary receptionist assigned to a General Electric unit in Colorado by a staffing agency was not entitled to time off to treat breast cancer, because showing up to work was the most important part of her job.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Kristin Punt's claims that both Kelly Services and GE Control Solutions violated the Americans with Disabilities Act in 2011 by removing her from the assignment after she missed several days of work and said she would need an unspecified amount of time off.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2syFV6R

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.