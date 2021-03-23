Major biz groups, unions spar over workers' rights to wear union T-shirts

A coalition of business groups has urged the National Labor Relations Board to use a case involving Tesla Inc to rule that businesses with uniform requirements can bar workers from wearing union T-shirts or jackets, but several major unions countered that such a policy would be illegal.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, National Federation of Independent Business and six other groups claimed an Obama-era NLRB ruling that workers cannot be prohibited from wearing union insignia instead of mandatory uniforms would obliterate employers’ ability to control their workforce and should be overruled, in an amicus brief filed on Monday.

