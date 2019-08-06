5th Circuit says EEOC cannot enforce background-check regs against Texas

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday upheld an injunction barring the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) from enforcing Obama-era guidance restricting the use of criminal background checks in hiring against the state of Texas.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the EEOC’s claim that Texas lacked standing to challenge the 2012 guidance, saying it would force the state to change or abandon its longstanding policy of not hiring convicted felons for certain state jobs.

