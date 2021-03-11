Texas appeals court blocks San Antonio paid sick leave law

A mid-level Texas state appeals court has ruled that a San Antonio ordinance requiring employers to provide paid sick leave is preempted by state wage law, after judges came to the same conclusion in challenges to laws adopted by Dallas and Austin.

A three-judge panel of the San Antonio-based Texas Fourth Court of Appeals on Wednesday said that because the city’s law requires employers to pay workers who take sick leave more than those who do not, it impermissibly sets a higher minimum wage than state wage law.

