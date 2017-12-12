FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DOL extends comment period on tipping rule amid backlash
#Westlaw News
December 12, 2017 / 11:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

DOL extends comment period on tipping rule amid backlash

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Department of Labor has agreed to give the public more time to comment on its proposal to ax an Obama administration ban on tip pooling after advocacy groups and Democrats in Congress raised concerns.

The department announced the 30-day extension on Tuesday, one day after 46 Democrats from the U.S. House of Representatives said in a letter to Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta that repealing the rule would affect 1.3 million workers, and the 30-day comment period it proposed last week was too short.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Ae0KIT

