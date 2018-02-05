FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2018

DOL inspector general launches probe on tip-pooling rule

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Department of Labor’s internal watchdog on Monday said it was launching a probe into claims that the agency shelved an analysis showing that a proposed tip-pooling rule could cost tipped workers billions of dollars.

The department’s Office of Inspector General said it was launching an audit days after Bloomberg Law reported that the department allegedly declined to release a potentially damaging analysis when it published the proposal in December. Senator Patty Murray of Washington, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, called on the OIG to conduct an audit last week.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2EHDFRO

