IN BRIEF: Group says DOL tip proposal could cost workers $700 mln

The left-leaning Economic Policy Institute on Monday said a U.S. Department of Labor proposal that would allow restaurants and other employers to pay workers the lower tipped minimum wage for tasks that do not generate tips will cost workers an estimated $700 million.

DOL in the October proposal said it lacked the data to estimate the cost of the rule to workers, but EPI said it “easily” produced an estimate using census data on tipped workers.

