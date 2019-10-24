IN BRIEF: House Dems call on DOL to detail tipping proposal's impact on workers

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives have told the U.S. Department of Labor that its proposal to overhaul the way tipped workers are paid may be invalid under federal law because it does not estimate how much money workers could lose as a result of the change. Four Democrats including Rep. Robert Scott of Virginia, the chair of the House Committee on Education and Labor, in a letter to U.S. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia on Wednesday said DOL cannot conduct the cost-benefit analysis required by federal law without determining the proposal’s impact on wages.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/35Zbtad