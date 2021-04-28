Trump-era rule on tipped worker pay pushed back to Dec. 31

The U.S. Department of Labor on Wednesday pushed back the effective date of key parts of a Trump administration rule on paying tipped workers to the end of the year, saying it would give the agency time to address concerns raised by the public.

DOL’s Wage and Hour Division in a rule published in the Federal Register said the eight-month delay to a Dec. 31 effective date would enable it to consider “additional questions of law, policy and fact,” and to complete a separate rulemaking involving monetary penalties for violating the tipping regulations.

