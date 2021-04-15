Darden accused of sex, race bias for relying on tips to meet minimum wage obligations

Darden Restaurants Inc, the world’s largest full-service restaurant operator, was hit with a lawsuit on Thursday claiming its policy of paying servers the lowest hourly wages allowed by law has a disparate impact on women and non-white workers.

One Fair Wage (OFW), a nonprofit that advocates for the elimination of lower minimum wages for tipped workers, filed a complaint in Oakland federal court accusing Darden of violating federal anti-discrimination law by doing “nothing to mitigate customers’ tip choices.”

