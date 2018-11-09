DOL resurrects Bush-era policy on tipped workers' 'dual jobs'

The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday restored guidance from the George W. Bush administration that limited the types of job duties for which tipped workers must be paid a premium wage.

The agency’s Wage and Hour Division in an opinion letter said the 2009 letter issued in the final days of the administration, which was withdrawn later that year by the Obama administration, would be “the official policy” of DOL under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act moving forward.

