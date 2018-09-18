En banc 9th Circuit says waiters must be paid higher minimum wage for nontipped tasks

The full 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday approved U.S. Department of Labor guidance requiring restaurants to pay servers a higher minimum wage for nontipped tasks such as washing dishes and cleaning bathrooms.

The court in a 9-2 decision rejected claims by PF Chang’s China Bistro Inc, Arriba Mexican Grill and other restaurant chains that the department’s 30-year-old rule that workers must be paid the higher wage for nontipped tasks that take up more than 20 percent of their time was unworkable.

