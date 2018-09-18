FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
September 18, 2018 / 10:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

En banc 9th Circuit says waiters must be paid higher minimum wage for nontipped tasks

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The full 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday approved U.S. Department of Labor guidance requiring restaurants to pay servers a higher minimum wage for nontipped tasks such as washing dishes and cleaning bathrooms.

The court in a 9-2 decision rejected claims by PF Chang’s China Bistro Inc, Arriba Mexican Grill and other restaurant chains that the department’s 30-year-old rule that workers must be paid the higher wage for nontipped tasks that take up more than 20 percent of their time was unworkable.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MLdtrJ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.