11th Circuit says 'no magic number' of racial slurs required in Title VII cases

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday revived discrimination claims by a Florida school district worker who says his supervisor routinely made derogatory comments about him because he is Puerto Rican.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the supervisor’s comments, including his alleged use of racial slurs on several occasions, were severe enough to allow Jamie Ortiz’s hostile work environment claim against the Broward County School Board to proceed.

