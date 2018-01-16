2nd Circuit revives pro se city maintenance worker's Title VII claims

A U.S. appeals court on Friday said plaintiffs who sue for workplace discrimination under federal law are only required to show that they first filed administrative complaints when employers raise the issue as a defense.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived a lawsuit against the city of Hartford, Connecticut’s Department of Public Works by a former maintenance worker, Curtis Hardaway, who claims he was fired for complaining that he and other black employees were subjected to hazardous conditions.

