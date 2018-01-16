FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Westlaw News
January 16, 2018 / 12:36 PM / in 2 hours

2nd Circuit revives pro se city maintenance worker's Title VII claims

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Friday said plaintiffs who sue for workplace discrimination under federal law are only required to show that they first filed administrative complaints when employers raise the issue as a defense.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived a lawsuit against the city of Hartford, Connecticut’s Department of Public Works by a former maintenance worker, Curtis Hardaway, who claims he was fired for complaining that he and other black employees were subjected to hazardous conditions.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2DeG494

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.