3rd Circuit says federal workers can make Title VII retaliation claims

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday became the latest to rule that federal employees can sue the federal government for retaliation under the law banning workplace discrimination, but said a former Occupational Safety and Health Administration worker failed to prove her claim.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a 1972 amendment to Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 extended all of the law’s protections to federal workers, even though it did not specifically mention retaliation. The six other federal appeals courts to consider the issue have ruled the same way.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2TyuhKR