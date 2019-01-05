5th Circuit to weigh claims that worker was fired for being straight

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday will consider a novel twist in the debate over whether discrimination based on sexual orientation is a form of unlawful sex bias, as a former office administrator seeks to revive claims that she was fired because she is a “married, heterosexual female.”

A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans will consider Bonnie O’Daniel’s claim that the president of Industrial Service Solutions, who is gay, unlawfully fired her over a post on her personal Facebook page that criticized Target Corp’s policy allowing transgender customers to use the bathrooms and dressing rooms of their choice.

