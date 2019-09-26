6th Circuit says employers can't shorten Title VII's window to file EEOC claims

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said employers cannot require workers to agree to a shorter period for filing discrimination claims than the one granted by federal law, rejecting MGM Grand Casino Detroit’s bid to toss out a former cook’s sex bias claims.

Ruling on an issue of first impression, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the 300-day period that workers in most states have to file complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) is a substantive right and cannot be waived in an employment agreement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nreVsl