Westlaw News
September 26, 2019 / 2:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

6th Circuit says employers can't shorten Title VII's window to file EEOC claims

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said employers cannot require workers to agree to a shorter period for filing discrimination claims than the one granted by federal law, rejecting MGM Grand Casino Detroit’s bid to toss out a former cook’s sex bias claims.

Ruling on an issue of first impression, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the 300-day period that workers in most states have to file complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) is a substantive right and cannot be waived in an employment agreement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nreVsl

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below