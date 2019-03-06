Biz, municipal groups urge SCOTUS to settle split over Title VII requirements

Business groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to rule that courts cannot hear workers’ discrimination lawsuits when they fail to first file claims with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission or comparable state agencies.

The groups in an amicus brief filed on Monday said the justices should take up a Texas county worker’s religious bias case and settle an 8-3 circuit split over the issue. A 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision allowing her case to proceed even though she failed to properly file an EEOC complaint could deprive employers of the ability to investigate and resolve workplace disputes before they wind up in court, they said.

