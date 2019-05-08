DOJ tells SCOTUS that Title VII applies when workers are denied transfers

The U.S. Department of Justice has told the U.S. Supreme Court that the federal law banning workplace discrimination can apply when employees are denied lateral transfers, and not only when their working conditions change for the worse, in a break with the Obama administration.

Solicitor General Noel Francisco and DOJ lawyers in a brief filed on Tuesday said the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last year incorrectly found that employment actions must affect a worker’s pay or change their working conditions to give rise to discrimination claims under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

