IN BRIEF: States ask SCOTUS to clarify scope of religious exemption from employment laws

By Daniel Wiessner A dozen Republican-led states have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to rule that an exemption from many workplace laws for religious institutions applies broadly, and not only in cases brought by workers with explicitly religious duties.

The office of Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson in an amicus brief filed on behalf of Texas, Louisiana and nine other states on Tuesday said a California state appeals court condoned “excessive government interference in religious affairs” last year when it allowed a state agency to proceed with a wage-and-hour lawsuit on behalf of teachers at a Jewish preschool.

