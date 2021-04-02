Looser age-bias test for federal workers also applies under Title VII - 11th Circuit

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling that federal employees can sue for age bias when age is a factor in an employment decision, and not just the sole consideration, also applies to the law prohibiting sex and race discrimination, a federal appeals court has ruled.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday said the Age Discrimination in Employment Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 both require that federal agencies’ personnel decisions “be made free from any discrimination,” so the Supreme Court ruling involving the ADEA extended to claims brought under the other law.

