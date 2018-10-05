MGM Grand says deadline for workers' legal claims did not violate Title VII

A Detroit casino has told a U.S. appeals court that an agreement its employees signed giving them six months to file legal claims did not interfere with a former cook’s rights under federal law to sue for sex bias.

The MGM Grand Casino Detroit in a brief filed with the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday said its policy did not prevent workers from filing complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission or subsequent lawsuits, and plaintiff Barbrie Logan could not justify bringing her discrimination claim seven months after she quit in 2014.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2C0pU15